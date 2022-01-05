Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Arconic stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

