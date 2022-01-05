Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 158,149 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 26.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

