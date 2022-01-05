ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

