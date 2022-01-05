Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Fairfield Bush & CO.’s 4th Largest Position

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 3.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,522. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $69.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

