Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $91.32

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.32, but opened at $95.04. Arch Resources shares last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 62.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

