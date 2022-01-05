Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $91.32

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.32, but opened at $95.04. Arch Resources shares last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.
In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 62.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
