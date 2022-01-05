Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $45.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

