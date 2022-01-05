Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.