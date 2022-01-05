APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.
About APT Systems
