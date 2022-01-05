APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

