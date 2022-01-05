Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Apple by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 695,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $98,400,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,983,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

