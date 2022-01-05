Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

