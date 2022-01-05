APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Europe raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 74,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,581,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

