APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.