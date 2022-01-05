Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ATBPF shares. cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

