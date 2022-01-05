Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.