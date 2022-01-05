ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $391.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

