ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.37% of ANSYS worth $109,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

