Anchor Protocol Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00007024 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $624.94 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003875 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,022,894 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

