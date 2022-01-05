Analyzing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 5 11 0 2.59

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 197.52%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $118.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 18.17 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -12.10 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 7.86 $407.30 million $4.57 18.97

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61% Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

