Analyzing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 24.00% 15.47% 1.14% Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35%

This table compares CNB Financial and Citizens & Northern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.34 $32.74 million $2.76 9.78 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 4.07 $19.22 million $1.89 13.88

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CNB Financial and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CNB Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Citizens & Northern on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

