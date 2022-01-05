Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$6.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

Several research firms recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NVA stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

