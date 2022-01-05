Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $2.75

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

