Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 65,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
