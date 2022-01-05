Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 65,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

