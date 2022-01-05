Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $9.05

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DLAKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 131,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

