Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $28.88

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

