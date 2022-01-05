Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Doximity (DOCS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS):

12/30/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. "

12/29/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

12/14/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

