Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $32.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 billion and the lowest is $32.22 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.