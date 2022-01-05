Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,299 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.