Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,412. The firm has a market cap of $985.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

