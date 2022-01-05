Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.09 million to $284.70 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,063. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

