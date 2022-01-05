Analysts Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce sales of $286.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $286.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TWKS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 4,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,191. Turing has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

