Analysts Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce sales of $286.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $286.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
TWKS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 4,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,191. Turing has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
