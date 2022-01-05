Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,898,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 339,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

