Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55.

ANRGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

