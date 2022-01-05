Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

