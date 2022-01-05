Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,175 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.