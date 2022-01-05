Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day moving average of $277.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $319.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

