American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
American Well stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.