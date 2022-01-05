American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

