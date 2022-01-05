American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 121,590 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60.

Shares of AMWL opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 1,248.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

