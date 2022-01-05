American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 104,728 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of American Express worth $113,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

AXP traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. 47,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,450. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

