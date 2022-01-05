American Express Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

