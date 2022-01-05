American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

