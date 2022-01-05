AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $105,966.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

