Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for 8.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Ambev worth $346,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

