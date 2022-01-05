Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,350.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,460.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,438.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

