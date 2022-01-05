Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,438.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

