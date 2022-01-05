Amalgamated Bank Has $682,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of South State by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of South State by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.