Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $100,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE MSGS opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,583.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.