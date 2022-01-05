Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 46.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,392,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

