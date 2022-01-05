Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Denbury were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $8,461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.