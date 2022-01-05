Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

