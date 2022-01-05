Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.